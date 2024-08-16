Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Lake Street Capital cut Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

TITN stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $313.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

