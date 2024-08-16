Titanium Transp to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Titanium Transp alerts:

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.37 million.

Titanium Transp Price Performance

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.