TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

TMC the metals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.69. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 896,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,592.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,000 over the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

