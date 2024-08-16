Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TKOMY stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.13%. Research analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

