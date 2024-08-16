Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
The company has a market cap of C$13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.
About Torrent Capital
Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.
