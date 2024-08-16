Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in July

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Total Energy Services stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.