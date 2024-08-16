Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in July

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Total Energy Services stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.
About Total Energy Services
