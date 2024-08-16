Touchstar (LON:TST) Trading 2.5% Higher

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.30). Approximately 14,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 10,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.26).

Touchstar Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

