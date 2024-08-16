Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Jill Terilee Angevine Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, with a total value of C$79,677.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU opened at C$63.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.04.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

