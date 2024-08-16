Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Jill Terilee Angevine Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, with a total value of C$79,677.00.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
TOU opened at C$63.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 25.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
