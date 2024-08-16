Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.0 days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of Towa Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $24.35.
Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Towa Pharmaceutical
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.