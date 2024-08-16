Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.0 days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Towa Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Towa Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

