TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,422.94.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,822,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,272.34 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,240.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
