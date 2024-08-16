Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.50 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.