Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.50 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.
About Travis Perkins
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.