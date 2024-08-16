TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4,045.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

THS opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

