Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 211,262 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a market cap of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 152,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $76,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,650,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 434,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

