TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%.

TCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TCRX stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

