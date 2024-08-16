TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%.

TCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRX stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

