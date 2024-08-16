Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Down 61.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.