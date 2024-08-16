Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.
Turnstone Biologics Stock Down 61.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSBX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.
About Turnstone Biologics
