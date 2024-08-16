Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of TWO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,545 shares of company stock valued at $209,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,409 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

