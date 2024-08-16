UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UBE Price Performance
UBE stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.
UBE Company Profile
