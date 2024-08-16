UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

