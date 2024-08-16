UBS Group Cuts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $193.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $212.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

NYSE HES opened at $136.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hess by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

