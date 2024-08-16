UBS Group Increases MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $18.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLNK. Barclays raised their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 23.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after buying an additional 150,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 46.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

