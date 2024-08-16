UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

NYSE UBS opened at $30.15 on Friday. UBS Group has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

