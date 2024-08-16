UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $30.55. UBS Group shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 1,360,268 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $806,000.

UBS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.