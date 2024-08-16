UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Kiernan Conway Sells 2,700 Shares

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -573.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 280,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

