Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Umicore Price Performance

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

