Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,790.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% during the second quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 23,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.9% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $243.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

