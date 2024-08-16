United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. Buys 135,000 Shares of Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. acquired 135,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,966.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United States Antimony Stock Up 10.5 %

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.75. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

