Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Up 5.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,374,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,895,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,721,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $127,668,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $101,088,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $187.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day moving average of $182.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

