Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 661,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

