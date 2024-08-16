Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $537,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $582,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

