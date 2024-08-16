UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Up 23.2% in July

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTO opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Get UTime alerts:

About UTime

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.