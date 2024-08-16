UWM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 3,039 call options.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UWM by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in UWM by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $8.94 on Friday. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $854.47 million, a P/E ratio of 298.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

