Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Vaccinex Price Performance

Vaccinex stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Vaccinex has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Vaccinex

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 762,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,852.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 204,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

Vaccinex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccinex stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VCNX Free Report ) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.90% of Vaccinex worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

