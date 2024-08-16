Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Vaccinex Price Performance
Vaccinex stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Vaccinex has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Transactions at Vaccinex
In related news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 762,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,852.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 204,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
