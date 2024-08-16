Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem Buys 7,000 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,227.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLE stock opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$519.34 million, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.66. Valeura Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

