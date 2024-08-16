Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VPLS opened at $78.15 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

