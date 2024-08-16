Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

