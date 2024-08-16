Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $237.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.91.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONE. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 111.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

