Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $237.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
