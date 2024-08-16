Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

