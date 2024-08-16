Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 170,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,461.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 114,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,365,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $197.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.02 and a 200 day moving average of $191.11. The firm has a market cap of $929.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $211.89.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
