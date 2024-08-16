Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

