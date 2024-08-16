Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 36,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 405,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Specifically, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,896.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,771.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $514.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 424.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,235 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 287.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 178.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,811 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $734,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.