Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vector Group traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 138031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.
About Vector Group
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
