Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vector Group traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 138031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 452,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 164,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

