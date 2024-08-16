Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Update

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

