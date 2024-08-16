VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for VerifyMe in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.
VerifyMe Trading Down 0.9 %
VerifyMe Company Profile
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VerifyMe
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cisco Systems AI Play Gains Traction: Analysts Lead Stock Higher
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Lock in Gains: 3 Dividend Stocks Poised to Boost Payouts Soon
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.