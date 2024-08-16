VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Down 30.3% in July

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 739,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 836.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,133,000 after buying an additional 422,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after buying an additional 312,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $183.08.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

