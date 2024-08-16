Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Short Interest Update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,623 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $472.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $340.83 and a 52 week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.