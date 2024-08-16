Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Short Interest Update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 114,623 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $472.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $340.83 and a 52 week high of $510.64.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
