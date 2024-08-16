Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Philip D. Davies Sells 23,494 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vicor stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $74.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Vicor by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 178.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 115,966 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

