Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $19.07

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $22.25. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 2,417,484 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

