Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret & Co. traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 690,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,834,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

