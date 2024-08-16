Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNRFY opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Vienna Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

