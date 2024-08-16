Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Up 1.4%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 70,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 69,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
