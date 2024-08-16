Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Up 1.4%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 70,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 69,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,918 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 79.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 187,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 83,173 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

