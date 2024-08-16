Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 761,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,928,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,546,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 166,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

